Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 53.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.58% to Rs 532.31 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 53.99% to Rs 47.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.58% to Rs 532.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 395.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.532.31395.5416.7116.5774.3058.9060.5951.2647.0930.58

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