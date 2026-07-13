Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 53.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.58% to Rs 532.31 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 53.99% to Rs 47.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.58% to Rs 532.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 395.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales532.31395.54 35 OPM %16.7116.57 -PBDT74.3058.90 26 PBT60.5951.26 18 NP47.0930.58 54
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