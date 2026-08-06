Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit declines 3.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 22.14 croreNet profit of Krishanveer Forge declined 3.38% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.1423.64 -6 OPM %12.3311.25 -PBDT3.142.99 5 PBT2.762.60 6 NP2.002.07 -3
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