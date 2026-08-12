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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 88.96 crore

Net profit of Krishival Foods rose 12.41% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 88.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales88.9649.52 80 OPM %11.7910.92 -PBDT10.177.17 42 PBT7.135.86 22 NP4.804.27 12

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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