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Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 32.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.42% to Rs 102.07 crore

Net profit of Krishival Foods rose 32.68% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.42% to Rs 102.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.64% to Rs 21.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.72% to Rs 292.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales102.0773.74 38 292.67202.23 45 OPM %5.309.00 -9.3410.46 - PBDT9.548.49 12 35.9524.08 49 PBT6.986.95 0 28.5419.72 45 NP5.444.10 33 21.4813.54 59

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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