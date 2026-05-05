Krishival Foods rallied 3.99% to Rs 360.55 after the company reported an 32.68% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.44 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 38.41% YoY to Rs 102.07 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased marginally to Rs 6.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 6.95 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 58.64% YoY to Rs 21.48 crore in FY26 versus Rs 13.54 crore in FY25, while revenue increased 44.72% YoY to Rs 292.67 crore in FY26.