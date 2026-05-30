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Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Krishna Capital & Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.21 -38 0.380.57 -33 OPM %-61.5428.57 --31.581.75 - PBDT-0.080.06 PL -0.120.01 PL PBT-0.080.06 PL -0.120.01 PL NP-0.080.06 PL -0.130.01 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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