Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 177.78% to Rs 0.25 croreKrishna Capital & Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 177.78% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.09 178 OPM %-24.00-66.67 -PBDT0.02-0.06 LP PBT0.02-0.06 LP NP0-0.06 100
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