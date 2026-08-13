Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Defence & Allied Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 57.60 crore

Net profit of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries rose 20.68% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 57.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.6067.91 -15 OPM %26.3218.57 -PBDT15.9812.71 26 PBT14.9011.68 28 NP11.449.48 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 12.81% in the June 2026 quarter

V-Marc India consolidated net profit rises 163.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.84% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Next Story