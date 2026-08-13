Krishna Defence & Allied Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 57.60 crore

Net profit of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries rose 20.68% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 57.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.6067.9126.3218.5715.9812.7114.9011.6811.449.48

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