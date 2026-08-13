Krishna Defence & Allied Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.18% to Rs 57.60 croreNet profit of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries rose 20.68% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 57.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.6067.91 -15 OPM %26.3218.57 -PBDT15.9812.71 26 PBT14.9011.68 28 NP11.449.48 21
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