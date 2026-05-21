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Krishna Defence & Allied Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.18% to Rs 64.85 crore

Net profit of Krishna Defence & Allied Industries rose 72.87% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.18% to Rs 64.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.62% to Rs 41.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 244.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.8545.61 42 244.78189.61 29 OPM %24.7522.69 -21.2616.15 - PBDT17.7211.09 60 54.9232.55 69 PBT16.5610.26 61 50.8129.80 71 NP12.817.41 73 41.3222.26 86

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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