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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences allots 77.02 lakh convertible warrants

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences allots 77.02 lakh convertible warrants

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Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has allotted 77,02,182 convertible warrants on a preferential basis to Dr. Abhinay Bollineni (Promoter), Adwik Bollineni (Promoter) and Bharas Ventures LLP (a Promoter Group entity) on receipt of 25% of the issue price of the warrants i.e. Rs 149.99 crore.

The warrants shall be convertible into equity shares of the Company within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the warrants.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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