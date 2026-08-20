Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences allots 77.02 lakh convertible warrants

The warrants shall be convertible into equity shares of the Company within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the warrants.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The warrants shall be convertible into equity shares of the Company within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the warrants.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST