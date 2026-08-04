Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.33% to Rs 1179.50 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 47.20% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.33% to Rs 1179.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 871.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1179.50871.6018.9422.10157.40167.1056.60113.7041.5078.60

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