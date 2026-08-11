Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit declines 6.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 247.08 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 6.01% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 247.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales247.08229.04 8 OPM %4.784.96 -PBDT13.2413.30 0 PBT11.7311.86 -1 NP8.929.49 -6
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