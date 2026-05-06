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Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.58% to Rs 255.23 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 29.27% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.58% to Rs 255.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.35% to Rs 33.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 921.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 734.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales255.23200.05 28 921.51734.34 25 OPM %3.653.04 -4.716.54 - PBDT10.737.84 37 50.8655.22 -8 PBT9.286.44 44 45.1149.78 -9 NP6.364.92 29 33.9036.99 -8

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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