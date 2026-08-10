KRM Ayurveda standalone net profit rises 124.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.01% to Rs 32.32 croreNet profit of KRM Ayurveda rose 124.20% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 32.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.3224.67 31 OPM %37.1625.17 -PBDT12.495.67 120 PBT12.235.42 126 NP9.084.05 124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content