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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KRM Ayurveda standalone net profit rises 124.20% in the June 2026 quarter

KRM Ayurveda standalone net profit rises 124.20% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.01% to Rs 32.32 crore

Net profit of KRM Ayurveda rose 124.20% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 32.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.3224.67 31 OPM %37.1625.17 -PBDT12.495.67 120 PBT12.235.42 126 NP9.084.05 124

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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