KRM Ayurveda standalone net profit rises 124.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.01% to Rs 32.32 crore

Net profit of KRM Ayurveda rose 124.20% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.01% to Rs 32.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.3224.6737.1625.1712.495.6712.235.429.084.05

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