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KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 57.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 179.48 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 57.09% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 179.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.61% to Rs 76.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.60% to Rs 600.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.48131.50 36 600.06429.85 40 OPM %18.6914.37 -18.7416.40 - PBDT32.8222.30 47 116.7278.95 48 PBT26.8521.12 27 97.9674.32 32 NP23.3614.87 57 76.4752.88 45

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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