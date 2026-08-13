Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 16.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 28.39 croreNet profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 16.24% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.3924.29 17 OPM %31.6732.85 -PBDT10.268.85 16 PBT9.818.45 16 NP7.306.28 16
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