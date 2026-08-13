Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 16.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 28.39 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 16.24% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.3924.2931.6732.8510.268.859.818.457.306.28

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