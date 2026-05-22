Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 26.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 26.58% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.60% to Rs 27.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 101.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.