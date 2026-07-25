Kross standalone net profit rises 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.28% to Rs 184.34 crore

Net profit of Kross rose 24.39% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 184.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.184.34139.3612.2311.6020.8315.9217.8213.8713.3110.70

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