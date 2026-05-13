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Kross standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 225.45 crore

Net profit of Kross rose 30.90% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 225.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 55.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 673.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales225.45184.96 22 673.20620.41 9 OPM %14.9014.49 -13.0613.10 - PBDT32.5426.86 21 84.1274.24 13 PBT30.0725.01 20 75.0467.39 11 NP22.4517.15 31 55.2148.03 15

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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