Kross standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 225.45 crore

Net profit of Kross rose 30.90% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 225.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 55.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 673.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 620.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.