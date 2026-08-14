Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 235.53 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 19.35% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 235.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 192.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.235.53192.9824.6226.6350.3949.0522.4427.4216.5520.52

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