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Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 101.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 192.60 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 101.74% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 192.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.69% to Rs 101.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 772.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales192.60186.08 4 772.77717.16 8 OPM %28.4928.47 -27.4126.51 - PBDT74.2950.56 47 220.83191.01 16 PBT51.7028.61 81 130.37102.69 27 NP41.7220.68 102 101.4377.61 31

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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