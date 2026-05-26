Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 101.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 192.60 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 101.74% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 192.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.69% to Rs 101.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 772.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 717.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.