Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 11.11 croreNet profit of Krypton Industries rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.1110.87 2 OPM %14.9412.88 -PBDT1.331.07 24 PBT0.940.70 34 NP0.720.55 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content