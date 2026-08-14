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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Krypton Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Krypton Industries rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.1110.87 2 OPM %14.9412.88 -PBDT1.331.07 24 PBT0.940.70 34 NP0.720.55 31

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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