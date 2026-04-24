Krystal Integrated gains as associate bags Rs 138-cr solar contract

Krystal Integrated Services rose 6.65% to Rs 612.15 after its associate firm, Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV, has received a contract from the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Maharashtra.

Krystal Integrated Services holds a 49% stake in the associate company.

The contract, valued at around Rs 138 crore, is for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, synchronisation, and 25-year operation & maintenance of grid-connected rooftop solar PV systems across various government hospitals and medical colleges in Maharashtra under the built-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model.

The company added that the contract was awarded in the ordinary course of business and is not a related party transaction.