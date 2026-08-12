Krystal Integrated Services acquires 100% stake in Citelum India

Krystal Integrated Services announced that the Company has acquired 100% equity stake in Citelum India from its current shareholders including Citelum S.A.S., France.

Citelum India will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Krystal Integrated Services.

The acquisition marks Krystal's entry into the City Lighting & Urban Infrastructure segment and forms part of its strategy to build an engineering-led infrastructure services business.

Krystal is targeting annual revenue of Rs 300-350 crore from the new vertical over the next 34 years and plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in engineering capabilities, technology platforms and business expansion. The Company plans to scale its operations across 3040 cities in 1215 states, with infrastructure services expected to contribute 1215% of consolidated revenues.