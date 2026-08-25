Krystal Integrated Services announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 17.25 crore from The Maharashtra Rajya Sahakari Sangh Maryadit, Pune, for providing manpower services across various districts of Maharashtra.

The contract, awarded in the ordinary course of business, is for a period of five years from 1 September 2026 to 31 August 2031. The approximate contract value is Rs 17.25 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

The company clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the work contract.

KISL is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segment, including state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government offices; airports; railways; metro infrastructure and retail.