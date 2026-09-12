Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 7-cr order from Maha Mumbai Metro

Krystal Integrated Services has received a Letter of Commencement from Maha Mumbai Metro (M3) Operation Corporation for providing housekeeping, facade and internal roof cleaning services at Monorail stations under Package 4.

The contract is valued at Rs 6.58 crore including GST and is to be executed over one year from September 16, 2026 to September 15, 2027.

Krystal Integarted Services is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segment, including state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government offices; airports; railways; metro infrastructure and retail.