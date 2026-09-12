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Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 7-cr order from Maha Mumbai Metro

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Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Krystal Integrated Services has received a Letter of Commencement from Maha Mumbai Metro (M3) Operation Corporation for providing housekeeping, facade and internal roof cleaning services at Monorail stations under Package 4.

The contract is valued at Rs 6.58 crore including GST and is to be executed over one year from September 16, 2026 to September 15, 2027.

Krystal Integarted Services is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segment, including state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government offices; airports; railways; metro infrastructure and retail.

On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit rose 51.39% to Rs 17.41 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 11.50 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales increased 11.65% to Rs 360.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 323.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The scrip had fell 1.33% to end at Rs 615.35 on the BSE on Friday.

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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