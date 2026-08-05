Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 360.71 croreNet profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 51.39% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 360.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 323.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales360.71323.08 12 OPM %6.326.61 -PBDT23.6922.02 8 PBT20.6919.18 8 NP17.4111.50 51
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