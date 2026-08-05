Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 360.71 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 51.39% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 360.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 323.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.360.71323.086.326.6123.6922.0220.6919.1817.4111.50

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