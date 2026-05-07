Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 59.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 364.94 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 59.07% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 364.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 413.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 64.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 1277.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1212.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.