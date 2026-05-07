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Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 59.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 364.94 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 59.07% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 364.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 413.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 64.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 1277.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1212.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales364.94413.10 -12 1277.281212.78 5 OPM %6.526.48 -6.546.41 - PBDT24.6028.12 -13 86.7584.17 3 PBT21.7425.67 -15 74.9375.53 -1 NP18.8511.85 59 64.3562.52 3

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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