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KS Smart Technlogies approves raising USD 50 million via debt issuance

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Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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At meeting held on 11 September 2026

The board of KS Smart Technlogies at its meeting held on 11 September 2026 has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 165 crore Rs 175 crore comprising of 17.5 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The board also approved fund raising up to USD 50 million through all permitted instruments, including but not limited to, by way of issuance of foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB)/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)/ convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants or any other equity linked securities and/ or any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis including share swap or any other methods or combinations thereof, listed or unlisted.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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