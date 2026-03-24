KS Smart Technlogies has received a purchase order from Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON), a Government of Kerala Undertaking, aggregating to approximately Rs 4.38 crore (exclusive of applicable taxes).

The said order entails a comprehensive execution mandate involving deployment of digital display infrastructure comprising 2,233 units across Anganwadi centres in the State of Tamil Nadu. While the scope includes supply of equipment, the engagement is structured as an end-to-end implementation, covering installation, testing, commissioning and operational readiness across multiple locations.

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