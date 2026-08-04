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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSB consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2026 quarter

KSB consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 690.70 crore

Net profit of KSB declined 18.75% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 690.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 666.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales690.70666.70 4 OPM %11.8113.71 -PBDT89.50106.20 -16 PBT74.7092.20 -19 NP57.2070.40 -19

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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