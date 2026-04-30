KSB consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 601.30 crore

Net profit of KSB declined 22.87% to Rs 39.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 601.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 595.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.601.30595.408.4511.3767.8082.9053.3069.0039.8051.60

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