KSE standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 453.67 croreNet profit of KSE declined 97.56% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 453.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 416.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales453.67416.00 9 OPM %-0.0511.92 -PBDT2.6553.48 -95 PBT0.8251.96 -98 NP0.9438.55 -98
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