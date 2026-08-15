KSE standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 453.67 crore

Net profit of KSE declined 97.56% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 453.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 416.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.453.67416.00-0.0511.922.6553.480.8251.960.9438.55

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