KSH International standalone net profit rises 86.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 108.38% to Rs 1164.24 crore

Net profit of KSH International rose 86.16% to Rs 42.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 108.38% to Rs 1164.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1164.24558.716.397.2165.2836.8656.9033.5342.2222.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News