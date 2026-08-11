KSH International standalone net profit rises 86.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 108.38% to Rs 1164.24 croreNet profit of KSH International rose 86.16% to Rs 42.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 108.38% to Rs 1164.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1164.24558.71 108 OPM %6.397.21 -PBDT65.2836.86 77 PBT56.9033.53 70 NP42.2222.68 86
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