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KSH International standalone net profit rises 87.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 100.52% to Rs 1018.34 crore

Net profit of KSH International rose 87.05% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.52% to Rs 1018.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.98% to Rs 110.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.13% to Rs 3106.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1928.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1018.34507.84 101 3106.971928.29 61 OPM %5.536.93 -6.186.35 - PBDT52.4029.31 79 169.50104.43 62 PBT44.6925.84 73 147.5690.43 63 NP34.5318.46 87 110.1367.99 62

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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