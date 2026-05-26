KSH International standalone net profit rises 87.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.52% to Rs 1018.34 crore

Net profit of KSH International rose 87.05% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.52% to Rs 1018.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.98% to Rs 110.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.13% to Rs 3106.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1928.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.