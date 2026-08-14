Kshitij Polyline consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.69% to Rs 14.35 croreNet profit of Kshitij Polyline rose 33.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.69% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.359.10 58 OPM %8.228.57 -PBDT1.220.82 49 PBT0.550.33 67 NP0.600.45 33
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