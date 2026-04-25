Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kshitij Polyline reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kshitij Polyline reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 97.30% to Rs 13.14 crore

Net profit of Kshitij Polyline reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 97.30% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 44.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.146.66 97 44.7541.91 7 OPM %28.39-65.02 -13.01-15.72 - PBDT3.86-4.66 LP 6.57-7.21 LP PBT2.66-5.59 LP 3.97-8.87 LP NP2.17-3.81 LP 3.87-6.84 LP

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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