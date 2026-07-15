Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 43.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 41.44 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 43.23% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 41.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.4437.6730.3126.3913.029.7812.179.019.216.43

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