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Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 43.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 41.44 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 43.23% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 41.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.4437.67 10 OPM %30.3126.39 -PBDT13.029.78 33 PBT12.179.01 35 NP9.216.43 43

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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