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Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 65.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 43.03 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 65.36% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.03% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 162.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.0333.34 29 162.67137.43 18 OPM %29.3125.64 -29.7134.83 - PBDT12.818.57 49 48.3048.02 1 PBT11.967.80 53 45.1245.81 -2 NP9.695.86 65 34.3334.32 0

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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