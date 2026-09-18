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KSSMART receives Rs 127-cr order for Punjab state digital education initiatives

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Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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KS Smart Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of KS Smart Technologies, has bagged a project valued at Rs 127.12 crores (approx.) from the School Education Department, Government of Punjab.

The project involves the deployment and commissioning of IT infrastructure across government educational institutions in the State of Punjab, comprising 16,250 mid-level desktop computing systems and 15,788 Line interactive UPS systems with AVR of Rating, along with associated installation and system readiness activities at designated locations.

Under the project, KS Smart is responsible for supply, installation, configuration, commissioning and warranty support of the systems in accordance with the technical specifications, statutory requirements and government procurement guidelines. The project follows an OEM-verified framework with traceable device identification, configuration integrity and prescribed quality standards.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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