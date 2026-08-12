Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 48.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.95% to Rs 301.71 croreNet profit of Kuantum Papers declined 48.34% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 301.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 221.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales301.71221.92 36 OPM %13.2918.20 -PBDT28.4231.44 -10 PBT10.7716.24 -34 NP6.2312.06 -48
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