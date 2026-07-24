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Kuber Udyog standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.25 36 OPM %85.2960.00 -PBDT0.290.09 222 PBT0.290.09 222 NP0.220.09 144

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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