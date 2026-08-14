Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 1.97 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.971.46 35 OPM %35.5339.04 -PBDT0.100.12 -17 PBT0.100.12 -17 NP0.100.11 -9
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