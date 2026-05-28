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Kundan Minerals & Metals consolidated net profit declines 86.02% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales decline 46.85% to Rs 1423.86 crore

Net profit of Kundan Minerals & Metals declined 86.02% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.85% to Rs 1423.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2679.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.33% to Rs 108.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 4757.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4277.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1423.862679.07 -47 4757.394277.44 11 OPM %0.923.06 -2.933.61 - PBDT12.8282.73 -85 137.20153.44 -11 PBT11.4482.02 -86 133.85152.41 -12 NP8.4560.43 -86 108.32127.93 -15

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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