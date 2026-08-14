Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 35.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.60% to Rs 4.18 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries declined 35.56% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.183.06 37 OPM %7.6615.03 -PBDT0.430.64 -33 PBT0.390.61 -36 NP0.290.45 -36
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