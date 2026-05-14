Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 91.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 91.30% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.23% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.