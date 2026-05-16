Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.48% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.