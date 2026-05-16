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Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.36% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.36% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.48% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.713.24 -16 10.4710.07 4 OPM %0.374.63 -3.064.87 - PBDT0.040.15 -73 0.410.49 -16 PBT0.020.13 -85 0.320.40 -20 NP0.040.12 -67 0.200.31 -35

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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