Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.60% to Rs 1.86 croreNet profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.60% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.862.68 -31 OPM %1.0812.69 -PBDT0.040.37 -89 PBT0.020.35 -94 NP0.020.26 -92
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