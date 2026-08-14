Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.60% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.60% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.862.681.0812.690.040.370.020.350.020.26

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