The offer received bids for 147.76 crore shares as against 1.14 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Kusumgar received bids for 1,47,76,17,435 shares as against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 128.85 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was subscribed 284.10 times The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 165.46 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 26.47 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 July 2026 and it closed on 10 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 398 and 419 per share.

The company planned to raise Rs 650 crore through the IPO, which consisted entirely of an offer for sale of 1,55,13,126 shares at the upper price band of Rs 419. The entire proceeds from the sale went to promoter shareholders Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Employees received a discount of Rs 39 per share on the final issue price. Kusumgar reserved shares worth Rs 3.5 crore for eligible employees. Kusumgar is a leading manufacturer of engineered synthetic functional and performance fabrics used across aerospace & defence, industrial, automotive, and outdoor lifestyle applications. The company operates a vertically integrated manufacturing setup with facilities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, enabling end-to-end production from weaving and coating to lamination and fabrication. It has developed over 1,000 fabric variants and derives a significant share of its revenue from both domestic and export markets, serving government and private sector customers.