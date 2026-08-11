Kusumgar standalone net profit rises 882.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 93.59% to Rs 241.91 croreNet profit of Kusumgar rose 882.63% to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 93.59% to Rs 241.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales241.91124.96 94 OPM %30.4315.32 -PBDT69.1116.22 326 PBT56.605.71 891 NP41.864.26 883
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